This Is Uncomfortable

Episode 22: Don't buy your boss a gift

Nov 7, 2019
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Corner Office from Marketplace
The Uncertain Hour
This Is Uncomfortable

Disney’s theme parks are beating the odds

Kimberly Adams Nov 7, 2019
The mouse still makes money.
MN Chan/Getty Images

The Walt Disney Corporation is set to give its quarterly update to shareholders after the close of U.S. markets on Thursday. This report will also offer its annual look back on a busy year for the company — Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in March, and will launch its Disney Plus streaming service next week.

At Disney theme parks, though, prices are up and attendance is down. Some fans are holding out for the completion of a new “Star Wars” experience, others are simply balking at increased prices. But those who did still make the trek to Disney parks spent enough to boost the company’s revenues for the division in the third quarter.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

