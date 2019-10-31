Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThe SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

This Is Uncomfortable

Episode 21: Money horror stories

Oct 31, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

China due to roll out super-fast 5G mobile in major cities

Scott Tong Oct 31, 2019
People walk past a sign that reads "5G park" inside the Huawei headquarters in China's southern Guangdong province in December 2018.
Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities in China are scheduled to unveil next-generation 5G wireless networks on Nov. 1. Like other economic powers, China sees the 5G rollout as a bit of a global technology race.

“The 5G network is the foundation on which innovation will happen,” said Roger Entner, analyst and founder of Recon Analytics.

The strategy for all countries planning to unveil 5G technology over the coming year — South Korea, Japan, China and the United States — is to create thriving networks to lure software makers to build applications. Those applications in turn can attract subscribers and investors, creating a cycle of innovation. In the current 4G generation, the first mover was the United States.

“The reason why basically all the world’s smartphones all run on American software is because we built the networks first,” Entner said.

The aim of the Chinese government is to show its networks are world-class and able to run largely on homegrown technology, said Matt Sheehan, fellow at the Paulson Institute’s MacroPolo think tank and author of “The Transpacific Experiment: How China and California Collaborate and Compete for Our Future.” If successful, Chinese companies can export 5G know-how.

“Who is going to get to build out the 5G networks in Eastern Europe, or Western Europe? China sees the early rollout as sort of an advertisement,” he said.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.