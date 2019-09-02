More time on fantasy football could mean less spent working

My cousin, Kyle, loves fantasy football. It’s safe to say he’s a fanatic. I asked him him how much time he spends playing the game per week.

“Four hour a day, seven days a week, so…28 hours?” he estimated.

He said most of that time is spent listening to fantasy football podcasts.

“I listen to podcasts while I’m getting ready for work and usually I’ll be listening to podcasts throughout the day while I’m working,” he said.

He’s a bit of an outlier but he’s not alone in spending time on fantasy football at work. According to a survey conducted by the financial technology firm, OppLoans, most people who play do the same.

“Ninety-six point six percent of respondents reported spending time at their working on their team,” said Lane Kareska, OppLoans director of content. Nearly an entire eight-hour workday per week is lost to fantasy football.”

And that lost time means a lot of lost money.

“Fantasy football can cost employers $9 billion in lost productivity,” said Andrew Challenger, vice president at the employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.