Meet the algorithms connecting Trump tweets and the stock market

The markets often rise or fall in response to comments by President Trump — comments which he often makes on Twitter. The market responses are driven by algorithms, which often take the president’s tweets into account.

Joe Gits runs Social Market Analytics, a Chicago company that compiles tweets that could affect stocks, and then pass that data along to traders. He spoke to Kai Ryssdal about why algorithms aren’t changed to encourage to stability. Market volatility isn’t a problem for traders, Gits said. “The algorithms want volatility,” he said. “The algos make money because of volatility.”

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.