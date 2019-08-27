Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Marketplace Morning Report

Examining the $572M decision against Johnson & Johnson

Aug 27, 2019
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

Dollar store chains settle with New York state over expired drugs

Marielle Segarra Aug 27, 2019
A Dollar Tree store is seen in 2014 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The retailers Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will pay a total of more than $1 million in fines to New York state for various offenses, including selling expired, over-the-counter pharmaceuticals. Dollar General was also selling a type of motor oil that isn’t suitable for most engines built after 1930.

