Tariffs are making it harder for Dollar Tree to sell stuff for a buck
Discount retailer Dollar Tree reported earnings on Tuesday and said U.S.-China trade tensions are hitting its bottom line. Dollar Tree said tariffs will cost the company an extra $19 million next quarter if the Trump administration’s latest round of import taxes goes into effect. It’s a tricky situation for a company whose rock-bottom prices are its brand.
