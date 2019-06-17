Looking for a great deal?
Get ALL THREE of our new thank-you gifts when you donate $120.
This is a limited time offer – so act soon!
FedEx is about to expand its footprint in rural America … in a big way. The shipping giant announced Monday that it’s teaming up with Dollar General to offer package services at more than 8,000 locations around the country by the end of 2020. The move comes as retailers and shippers try to cash in on online shopping by making the most out of brick-and-mortar collection and returns.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Looking for a great deal?
Get ALL THREE of our new thank-you gifts when you donate $120.
This is a limited time offer – so act soon!