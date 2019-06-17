FedEx is about to expand its footprint in rural America … in a big way. The shipping giant announced Monday that it’s teaming up with Dollar General to offer package services at more than 8,000 locations around the country by the end of 2020. The move comes as retailers and shippers try to cash in on online shopping by making the most out of brick-and-mortar collection and returns.

