FedEx will begin delivering packages 7 days a week starting in 2020
FedEx has announced that it will begin delivering on Sundays in 2020, making it possible to receive overnight parcels every day of the week. FedEx already ramps up deliveries to seven days during peak seasons, like the holidays. Now it will harness a vast fleet of trucks and planes to meet increasing delivery demands. It’s another sign of how the logistics sector is growing in the face of fierce competition between Amazon and other online retailers.
