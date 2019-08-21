Bracing for a Cold War in the Arctic

Scientists project that the Arctic will be ice-free by the summer of 2050, which has led countries and businesses to compete for the resources and shipping routes that an ice-free Arctic could unlock.
National Geographic reporter Neil Shea spoke with “Marketplace’s” Kimberly Adams about the potential impact of an Arctic Cold War.
Click the audio player above to hear the conversation.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.