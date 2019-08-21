Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Matters of import

Aug 21, 2019
Bracing for a Cold War in the Arctic

Kimberly Adams and Erika Soderstrom Aug 21, 2019
Icebergs float in the water in Ilulissat, Greenland.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Scientists project that the Arctic will be ice-free by the summer of 2050, which has led countries and businesses to compete for the resources and shipping routes that an ice-free Arctic could unlock.

National Geographic reporter Neil Shea spoke with “Marketplace’s” Kimberly Adams about the potential impact of an Arctic Cold War.

Click the audio player above to hear the conversation.

