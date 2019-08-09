Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Penney is a penny

Aug 9, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,921 Episodes
Marketplace 3,902 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,608 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 141 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 108 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 10 Episodes

What happens when a company gets kicked off a stock exchange

Marielle Segarra Aug 9, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Shoppers in the Manhattan Mall walk past a sign for a J.C. Penney department store in 2017 in the Herald Square neighborhood in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

For the past few years, JCPenney has had a long string of management shake-ups and store closures, interrupted by the occasional bright moment. And it has the stock price to prove it: Penney’s shares have consistently been trading under the $5 mark for many months. Technically, when it crossed that line it became a penny stock. And for the past several days in a row, it’s been under $1.

Now the New York Stock Exchange has stepped in and issued a stern warning to the retailer that it’s in danger of being delisted. That could mean a new home for Penney’s shares — the over-the-counter market.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story