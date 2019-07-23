Will Harley-Davidson’s electric motorcycle expand the brand’s appeal?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Harley-Davidson’s U.S. sales have been falling for several years. In part that’s because of a wide slowdown in auto sales. But analysts say it’s also because the company’s bikes don’t appeal to younger buyers.
To compensate, the motorcycle-maker has been taking a two-pronged approach: It’s been trying to boost foreign sales and create new products with broader appeal.
Domestic buyers can now look forward to a new Harley bike, a technologically-advanced electric model called the LiveWire. The new Harley will cost a pricey $30,000, and the company says it will make it relevant into the future.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.
Thank you for doing your part!