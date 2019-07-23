Will Harley-Davidson’s electric motorcycle expand the brand’s appeal?

Harley-Davidson’s U.S. sales have been falling for several years. In part that’s because of a wide slowdown in auto sales. But analysts say it’s also because the company’s bikes don’t appeal to younger buyers.

To compensate, the motorcycle-maker has been taking a two-pronged approach: It’s been trying to boost foreign sales and create new products with broader appeal.

Domestic buyers can now look forward to a new Harley bike, a technologically-advanced electric model called the LiveWire. The new Harley will cost a pricey $30,000, and the company says it will make it relevant into the future.

