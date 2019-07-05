There was a time when Cadillac was the top luxury car in the U.S., a symbol of status and subject of rock songs. That time was long ago — Cadillac’s U.S. market share has eroded since the late 1970s. In China, however, the brand’s popularity is soaring.

While other U.S. car sales slipped this quarter due to a slowing Chinese economy and complications of a trade war, Cadillac’s sales grew by more than 36%. Cadillac’s success is part of a broader luxury car boom in China, now the world’s largest luxury auto market, but also demonstrates how General Motors would like to revive the brand in the U.S.

