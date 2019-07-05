Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

All eyes are on the U.S. women's soccer team. But what's next?

Jul 5, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,846 Episodes
Marketplace 3,877 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,583 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 136 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 106 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 5 Episodes

In China, Cadillac is not your grandma’s luxury car

Ben Bradford Jul 5, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A luxury Cadillac XLR on display at a ceremony in Beijing, China in 2004.
STR/AFP/Getty Images

There was a time when Cadillac was the top luxury car in the U.S., a symbol of status and subject of rock songs. That time was long ago — Cadillac’s U.S. market share has eroded since the late 1970s. In China, however, the brand’s popularity is soaring.

While other U.S. car sales slipped this quarter due to a slowing Chinese economy and complications of a trade war, Cadillac’s sales grew by more than 36%. Cadillac’s success is part of a broader luxury car boom in China, now the world’s largest luxury auto market, but also demonstrates how General Motors would like to revive the brand in the U.S.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.

Thank you for doing your part!

give now