Disney and Netflix threaten to pull out of Georgia over new abortion law

Disney and Netflix threaten to pull out of Georgia over new abortion law

May 30, 2019
New York City subways are getting a tap-to-pay system

Marielle Segarra May 30, 2019
Customers move through the turnstiles at the Fulton Center subway station on February 27, 2019 in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Friday, the MTA, the public transit authority in New York State, will begin to roll out a tap-to-pay system on a limited number of subway stations and bus routes in New York City.

The new system will allow riders to pay and enter the subway and buses by simply tapping their credit cards or their mobile phones.

Along with speeding up New Yorkers’ commutes, the tap-to-pay system could make subway riders more open to using the same method to pay for other stuff.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

