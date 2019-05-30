On Friday, the MTA, the public transit authority in New York State, will begin to roll out a tap-to-pay system on a limited number of subway stations and bus routes in New York City.

The new system will allow riders to pay and enter the subway and buses by simply tapping their credit cards or their mobile phones.

Along with speeding up New Yorkers’ commutes, the tap-to-pay system could make subway riders more open to using the same method to pay for other stuff.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.