Skittish about the trade war, investors seek safety in bonds

May 29, 2019
Apple wants to make the iPod Touch a thing again

Jack Stewart May 29, 2019
Share Now on:
Share SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED EMBED
pxhere

For the first time in four years, Apple has announced updates to its iPod Touch devices. The hardware-refreshed gadgets, which are basically like iPhones without cellular connections, are seen as a way into the Apple universe.

  • “It is their entry-priced device to get into the iOS ecosystem,” said Angelo Zino, CFRA Research analyst
  • Apple sees the updated iPod Touch as a device for its Apple Arcade games subscription service, which has yet to launch
  • Apple is upgrading the specs to make graphics-heavy games run better, “giving them a competitive angle on companies like Nintendo with the Switch and the 3DS family of portable game consoles,” said Steve Koenig of the Consumer Technology Association
  • The iPod Touch starts at $199

