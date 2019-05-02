Tech workers use laptops during an Amazon event in Seattle, Washington on September 20, 2018. - Grant Hindsley/AFP/Getty Images

In the first quarter of the year, the productivity of U.S. workers rose at the fastest pace since 2014: 3.6%. Productivity gains like that are supposed to come along with plenty of inflation. But prices are barely rising. What gives? While American workers are more productive, their additional production isn't translating to additional income. Instead, their employers are reaping the gains — and holding prices steady.

