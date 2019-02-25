Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2019/02/25/business/young-hip-not-1-tell-your-luxury-car/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

During last night's Academy Awards broadcast, Mercedes-Benz launched the newest installment of commercials to promote its A series, a car model geared to younger buyers. The commercial targets hip, skeptical shoppers who associate Mercedes with an exclusive, out-of-reach and out-of-touch lifestyle. The ad is clever, with self-aware dialogue directed at Mercedes’ interface equivalent of Apple's Siri. Cadillac, Buick and other high-end car manufacturers have been jockeying for younger car shoppers for years. But how can these ads make the difference?

