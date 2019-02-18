By Peggy Lowe
A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina.
Big business started offering protections to LGBTQ workers years ago. The 16th edition of a report by the Human Rights Campaign says a record 609 U.S. businesses earned top ratings last year as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.” But more than half of U.S. states don’t have laws that specifically bar discrimination against LGBTQ workers, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. “A lot of people think that after marriage equality, everything was equalized,” said Jonathan Lovitz, National LGBT Chamber of Commerce senior vice president, "that that also meant our workplaces were safe, or our public housing programs were safe. And it’s not true.”

 

