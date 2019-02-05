- LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Chinese electronics company Huawei has long been accused of stealing American technology. The latest apparent target is a small startup named Akhan Semiconductor, which makes glass screens for smartphones. Akhan's executives were enlisted by the FBI for a sting operation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last month. Reporter Erik Schatzker witnessed the sting and wrote about it for Bloomberg. He spoke to Marketplace’s Molly Wood about the operation, and how it relates to other charges against Huawei.

