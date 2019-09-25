Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

How IPOs work

Sep 25, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,020 Episodes
Marketplace 3,935 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,641 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 148 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 112 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 16 Episodes
Brexit

Facts meet fantasy in an imagined Brexit scenario

Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Sep 25, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Outside the Houses of Parliament, a man waves flags at an anti-Brexit protest in London.
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

The clock is ticking on Brexit.

Oct. 31, 2019, is the deadline for Great Britain to leave the European Union. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to leave, even if a trade deal can’t be reached with the union. Leaving without a deal could send the British economy into chaos and Johnson would be defying a new parliamentary law that requires a trade agreement with the EU.

Reporter Joe Mayes recently imagined what could happen on the first day of a no-deal Brexit. For Bloomberg Businessweek, Mayes and his colleagues interviewed British workers about their jobs and what could happen to them in a post-Brexit economy. He spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about his reporting.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Brexit
Tags in this Story
Give NOW

Stay sharp on the economy— donate TODAY to get your own pithy pencil pack for just $5/month!