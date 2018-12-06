Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/12/06/economy/nyc-guarantee-minimum-wage-ride-share-drivers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The New York City Council voted in August to give the Taxi and Limousine Commission the authority to determine a minimum wage for contract drivers for Uber and Lyft. The commission set the rate this week at $17.22 an hour, plus expenses for things like taxes and car maintenance. A statement from Uber said the new policy doesn't take into account the incentives and bonuses drivers get paid, and the move would mean higher fares for consumers. The wage will go into effect at the end of the month, and the city estimates the average driver will make about $10,000 more a year.

