By Meghan McCarty Carino
December 06, 2018 | 4:40 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

The New York City Council voted in August to give the Taxi and Limousine Commission the authority to determine a minimum wage for contract drivers for Uber and Lyft. The commission set the rate this week at $17.22 an hour, plus expenses for things like taxes and car maintenance. A statement from Uber said the new policy doesn't take into account the incentives and bonuses drivers get paid, and the move would mean higher fares for consumers. The wage will go into effect at the end of the month, and the city estimates the average driver will make about $10,000 more a year.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

As a nonprofit news organization, Marketplace is on a mission that drives what we do every day: to increase economic intelligence across the country. But we can’t do it alone. Become a Marketplace Investor today, in whatever amount you choose, and your donation will go twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from The Kendeda Fund.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.