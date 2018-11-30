(L to R) Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leave after delivering a statement on the signing of a new free trade agreement in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit. - MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is hailing the newly signed trade pact with Canada and Mexico as one of the most important and largest trade agreements in "U.S. and World History." But how exactly is the new NAFTA different from the old NAFTA? And how will those differences impact Americans?

