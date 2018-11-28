Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/11/28/business/what-business-investment-says-about-our-economys-future/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

After the tax law passed last year, Republicans argued that companies would take their tax savings and make big investments in themselves — plants, equipment, trucks, that sort of thing. But over the last year, there are signs that business investment is slowing. GM’s plans to shut down five plants are just the latest example. Economists worry about business investment, because it says a whole lot about the future of the economy.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.



As a nonprofit news organization, Marketplace is on a mission that drives what we do every day: to increase economic intelligence across the country. But we can’t do it alone. Become a Marketplace Investor today, in whatever amount you choose, and your donation will go twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from The Kendeda Fund. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO