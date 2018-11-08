By Ben Bradford
Since its inception, the Affordable Care Act has faced fierce Republican efforts to dismantle it. But on Tuesday three of the country’s most conservative states voted to adopt a key provision of the ACA. In Utah, Nebraska and Idaho, voters approved ballot measures to expand Medicaid health care coverage to hundreds of thousands of lower-income residents. What caused the change in attitude?

