Since its inception, the Affordable Care Act has faced fierce Republican efforts to dismantle it. But on Tuesday three of the country’s most conservative states voted to adopt a key provision of the ACA. In Utah, Nebraska and Idaho, voters approved ballot measures to expand Medicaid health care coverage to hundreds of thousands of lower-income residents. What caused the change in attitude?
