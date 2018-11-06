Advertising on Instagram is nothing new. If you use the photo-sharing platform, no doubt you've scrolled past your share of clothing or food ads. But now, the real estate industry is putting a new twist on Instagram marketing by creating entire accounts and hashtags for some luxury properties. That's Alexander Ali's specialty. He likens his work to what a traditional publicist might do for celebrities: "I'm supposed to make properties famous and talked about," he said. Does it help sell properties, however? Not necessarily.
