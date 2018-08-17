Netflix and Amazon are rushing to sign writers, directors and showrunners for multiyear, multimillion-dollar deals. The latest: Netflix confirmed that it has inked a deal with Kenya Barris, the creator of the ABC sitcom "Black-ish." So what are these streaming companies going after with all the money they're spending?
