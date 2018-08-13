Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/08/13/economy/financial-crisis-great-recession-70000-cost/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

U.S. economic growth surged in the second quarter to 4.1 percent on an annualized basis. But that’s decidedly out of sync with the overall slow economic growth we’ve seen year after year since the Great Recession. A new report from economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco suggests the financial crisis of 2008 shaved 7 percent off U.S. economic growth over the past decade, costing every American $70,000 on average in lifetime income.

Click on the audio player above to hear the full story.

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back. Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support. BEFORE YOU GO