DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

The latest GDP numbers are good. They're good! But ...

... They need some context. Yes, 4.1 percent quarterly GDP growth on an annualized basis is unambiguously good news. But a lot's happened in the economy this quarter that's worth mentioning as we take a wider view on how fast the economy is growing. We'll start today's show by doing the numbers. Then, we'll look at some big numbers, like 1,200 percent profit growth at Amazon. That's a huge leap, and it's especially notable because the company's biggest moneymaker isn't retail. Finally, public housing in NYC needs more than $32 billion in property repairs. How can the city make up that gap?

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

The Worse It Gets
Penguin Prison
Listen and Buy Now
Which Way To Paradise
Poolside
Listen and Buy Now
Days to Come (Instrumental)
Bonobo
Listen and Buy Now
Green Light
Lorde
Listen and Buy Now
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood
Destroyer
Listen and Buy Now
Som transparents
El Petit De Cal Eril
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.