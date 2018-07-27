The latest GDP numbers are good. They're good! But ...

... They need some context. Yes, 4.1 percent quarterly GDP growth on an annualized basis is unambiguously good news. But a lot's happened in the economy this quarter that's worth mentioning as we take a wider view on how fast the economy is growing. We'll start today's show by doing the numbers. Then, we'll look at some big numbers, like 1,200 percent profit growth at Amazon. That's a huge leap, and it's especially notable because the company's biggest moneymaker isn't retail. Finally, public housing in NYC needs more than $32 billion in property repairs. How can the city make up that gap?