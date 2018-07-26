Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne. - Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The former CEO of Fiat Chrysler, Sergio Marchionne, died yesterday at the age of 66. Marchionne was credited with turning around Fiat in the mid-2000s, followed by Chrysler.

Back in 2009 when Chrysler declared bankruptcy, Fiat was the only company willing to save the Chrysler brand.

"Marchionne came in and said that, you know, their small cars would pair up well with Ram pickups and Jeeps, and that it would be a match made in heaven,” said Dave Sullivan, an analyst at AutoPacific, based in Michigan.

Under Marchionne’s leadership, Fiat Chrysler’s value increased more than 10-fold.

The company’s new CEO Mike Manley has built his reputation leading the Jeep brand, which, along with Ram, are the two most successful divisions of Fiat Chrysler.

On Manley’s to-do list: Navigating tariffs, anticipating changing consumer habits, growing business in China, and deciding whether it’s worth it to continue on with the fledgling Dodge, Fiat and Chrysler lines.

