Fiat Chrysler, home of such brands as Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Maserati, Lancia and, of course, Fiat and Chrysler, wants to merge with the parent company of French car-maker Peugeot. Groupe PSA is also home to Opel, Vauxhall and Citroën.
On the face of it, the two companies don’t seem to have much in common, but a combined company could have global reach and more cash on hand. That’ll make it better able to develop electric vehicles, autonomous cars and other expensive projects which many see as crucial to being relevant in future.
