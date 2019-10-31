Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThe SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Segregation's legacy lingers

Oct 31, 2019
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot want to merge. Why?

Jack Stewart Oct 31, 2019
The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group sign is shown at the Chrysler Group headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Fiat Chrysler, home of such brands as Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Maserati, Lancia and, of course, Fiat and Chrysler, wants to merge with the parent company of French car-maker Peugeot. Groupe PSA is also home to Opel, Vauxhall and Citroën. 

On the face of it, the two companies don’t seem to have much in common, but a combined company could have global reach and more cash on hand. That’ll make it better able to develop electric vehicles, autonomous cars and other expensive projects which many see as crucial to being relevant in future.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

