Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Fiat Chrysler and Renault appear poised to join forces

May 27, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,760 Episodes
Marketplace 3,847 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,554 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 129 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 103 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes

Fiat Chrysler and Renault might be headed toward a merger

Andy Uhler May 27, 2019
Share Now on:
Share SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED EMBED
The logos of automobile companies (LtoR) Abarth, Lancia, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Jeep are pictured at the entrance to the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) at the Fiat Mirafiori car plant on May 27, 2019 in Turin, northern Italy. - French and Italian-US auto giants Renault and Fiat Chrysler are set to announce talks on an alliance, with a view to a potential merger.
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

If a deal comes to pass, the merger would vault this new company ahead of General Motors in production numbers with the capacity for making almost 9 million vehicles a year.

The demand for new vehicles in America and China appears to be slowing, so car makers are anticipating another downturn, according to Ed Niedermeyer, senior editor for mobility technology at thedrive.com

“When the downturn comes, all of a sudden your cost structure is too big for the amount of revenue that you’re making on your sales,” he said.

A merger could allow this company to combine production and maximize efficiency, said Sam Fiorani at AutoForecast Solutions, “because it allows Fiat Chrysler and Renault to merge in platforms and engine programs and consolidate a lot of cost.”

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.