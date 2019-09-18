Costly incentives secured Detroit a new auto plant. Will Detroiters get the jobs?

Detroit is getting its first new auto assembly plant in decades. The city and the state offered up incentives worth millions of dollars for Fiat Chrysler to build the plant. The automaker has promised nearly 5,000 new jobs, but there’s no quota for how many of those jobs have to go to Detroiters. In the hope of getting a good return on its investment, city officials have been trying to help locals land as many of the jobs as possible. They’ve offered math tutoring and informational sessions for residents where they have been warning applicants that they’ll be tested for marijuana use, even though it’s legal in the state of Michigan.

