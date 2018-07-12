Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/12/business/ice-cream-makers-are-not-screaming-about-price-hike-vanilla/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Vanilla bean prices have been running between the equivalent of $1,000 and $1,200 dollars per pound, nearly five times what it was a few years ago. And that's rippling through the ice cream industry. One key reason for the increased cost is last year's cyclone in leading vanilla producer Madagascar, which created a huge crop shortage. Larger ice cream companies, like Minnesota-based Kemps, a top-selling brand in the Upper Midwest, are having to make some adjustments. A Kemps spokesperson says the higher production costs might force customers to pay an extra 25 cents to 50 cents per gallon.

