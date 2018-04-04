US President Donald Trump signs Section 232 Proclamations on Steel and Aluminum Imports in the Oval Office of the White House on March 8, 2018, in Washington, DC. - MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

After the announcement of a new round of tariffs, this time on American imports into China, we’ve had a lot of questions, including: What happens if this whole thing goes economically south? And if we have questions, we thought you might, too. So Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal went on Twitter today and asked you. Check out some of the questions and our answers below:

Which states will be impacted the most if China implements the suggested tariffs? — Forever hopeful (@mcjenmcg) April 4, 2018

Today, the Chinese government threatened to slap tariffs on 106 American products, including the nation’s largest exports: pork, soybeans, beef, fruit and nuts. Wine and recycled aluminum are on the list of potentially taxed exports as well. The National Pork Producers Council wrote that possible tariffs “could have a significant negative impact on rural America.” Farmers exported nearly $6.5 million worth of pork products last year. Top producers of pork include Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Indiana, according to the U.S. Census. Those same states play a key role in soybean production, another large U.S. export. When it comes to the wine industry, tariffs could hurt California, the nation’s largest wine-producing state. But New York, Pennsylvania and Oregon could also get hit. Taxes on fruit (grapes, oranges, apples, strawberries and lemons) and nuts would hurt the agricultural industries in Florida, California, Washington, Oregon and New York. In 2016, the U.S. Department of Agriculture highlighted trade as essential to the U.S. agricultural sector in particular, noting that exports account “for more than 20 percent of the volume of U.S. agricultural production.”

What Constitutional authority does the Trump administration have to levy tariffs onto goods from China? — Keith (@keith_d_m_g) April 4, 2018

President Donald Trump has lots of constitutional authority to levy tariffs. Initially, the Constitution gave Congress the right to regulate trade between the U.S. and other nations. But over the past century, Congress passed a series of laws that gradually transferred trade powers to the president. Why? Because Congress, historically, was the protectionist wing of government. It started a trade war in the 1930s after imposing a series of tariffs. Over the years, the president was the adult in the room and was more restrained in trade disputes.

The transfer of trade power started in 1917, when the U.S. was entering World War I. The Trading with the Enemy Act of 1917 says the president can regulate all forms of international commerce and freeze or seize foreign assets during war time.

Congress followed up with the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and the Trade Act of 1974. They give the president the authority to impose tariffs or quotas if national security is threatened, or in retaliation for unfair trade practices.

what could Congress do about it, if (... i know, IF) they so chose? — Luke Griffith (@luketgriffith1) April 4, 2018

Since it gave away its trade authority, Congress would have to work hard to stop Trump, according to Gary Hufbauer, a former trade negotiator and a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. It could pass a measure with a veto-proof majority to either take away the president’s authority to impose tariffs and quotas or overturn one of the president’s actions on trade. That would require Democrats and Republicans to work together though, and you know how that goes. But members of Congress could also try to stop the president indirectly. They could put riders on must-pass appropriations bills that the president has to sign to prevent the government from shutting down. Those riders would prevent the president from taking certain trade actions. The Senate could also hold up confirmation of presidential nominees in an effort to get him to back down on trade.

How much of a tariff makes it all the way down to a consumer? If a good is hit with a 25% tariff, does the consumer see a 25% price hike? — Mo Holla (@Jonzor234) April 4, 2018

The short answer is no, Hufbauer said. There is a hike, but it won’t be that much. What it actually ends up being depends on what the product is. Most goods that are included on the list are industrial inputs, components like wires or capacitors, whatever those are. Each is only a small part of a finished product, so increases on those will only contribute to minor price hikes. And those parts could potentially come from countries other than China.

There’s more of an impact when the item is itself a finished product, especially if it’s something that China is the dominant supplier of. What we consumers will end up paying depends on how retailers decide to treat their markups. There aren’t a whole lot of those finished regular consumer items on the list.

What products will my family be paying more for? Groceries or just durable goods? — Kristine McCormick (@gijara) April 4, 2018

Let’s be clear: this tariff talk is just that — talk. That being said, there are some common consumer products that could go up in price if the tariffs become a reality. These include consumer electronics such as dishwashers and flat screen TVs, which would go up in price because the U.S. has proposed tariffs on imports of these products from China. And indirectly, clothing prices may go up because the U.S. has proposed tariffs on knitting, sewing and textile machines from China. American manufacturers use those machines to make clothing, so an increase in cost for production could be passed on to the consumer, or it could mean that more U.S. retailers may move their manufacturing abroad.

Who actually collects a tariff? The port? A shipping agent? Who is the tariff distributed to? Is it part of the federal budget? — Keith (@keith_d_m_g) April 4, 2018

Tariffs typically get paid by licensed importers. And they get collected by the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection. That money goes to the U.S. Treasury and becomes part of the general budget. A long time ago, tariffs were a pretty significant source of income for the government, but these days, they are a very minor contributor, according to Hufbauer.

Has a trade war EVER worked out in anyone's favor? How often? If not, why do we keep doing them? — Larry Garfield (@Crell) April 4, 2018

“The long and short of it is, trade wars start for various reasons, but the bottom line is that there are no winners,” according to Monica de Bolle, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. When economists examined the global economic effects in the aftermath of trade wars, they found that “jobs were lost, growth was hit, and really, you can’t find any evidence that anybody ends up winning in any sense of the word,” she told us. As for why we keep doing them? That could be attributed to what getslost in translation between politicians and economists. Using the example of steel tariffs levied during George W. Bush’s administration, de Bolle notes that “the losses for the economy were a lot bigger than whatever the politicians thought they would gain from instituting those tariffs in the first place.”