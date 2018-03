Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/30/economy/why-trade-war-cant-be-won/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With President Donald Trump's recent announcement on tariffs on China, and China's warnings of retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., there's a lot of talk of a trade war. But can a trade war be won? To help with this question, Marketplace Weekend's Lizzie O'Leary spoke with Monica de Bolle, a senior fellow at the Petersen Institute for International Economics.

