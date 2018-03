Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/20/economy/why-us-tariffs-steel-and-aluminum-are-big-moment-wto/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump's import duties on steel and aluminum take effect Friday. The Europeans have already drawn up their list of retaliatory items. There's serious talk at the White House of extra tariffs on Chinese products and counterthreats to take the United States to the World Trade Organization. It handles commercial disputes among its 164-member nations.

