A beer trade group with members that sell the beverage in aluminum cans. Companies that want to show their products have a role in national security. And foreign trading blocs like the European Union. All these entities are trying to figure out the new rules when it comes to applying for exemptions from tariffs on steel and aluminum that are set to take effect at the end of this week.

