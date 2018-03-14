Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/14/economy/fico-s-grip-mortgage-credit-scores-challenged/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac consider one credit score when determining the creditworthiness of mortgage applicants: FICO. Some members of Congress want to change that by adding a provision to a bank deregulation bill that would require Fannie and Freddie to also look at applicants’ VantageScore. The company that calculates VantageScores is owned by the big three credit reporting firms: Equifax, TransUnion and Experian. We look at the reason for the proposed change, and its implications.

