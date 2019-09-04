It’s been almost 11 years since Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the two government-sponsored mortgage finance companies, were seized by regulators to stem their losses from the subprime mortgage crisis. The Trump administration is expected to unveil plans for releasing them from conservatorship any day now, and the Senate Banking Committee has scheduled a hearing early next week. But housing finance experts are skeptical that substantial reform will happen anytime soon.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.