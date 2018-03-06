Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/06/business/how-does-adidas-make-shoes-days/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Making a pair of sneakers is a labor-intensive process, and it could take months. But Adidas is trying to change that. In its newly built Speedfactory in Germany, Adidas is making most parts of the shoes with machines.

Marc Bain is a fashion reporter at Quartz and one of the first group of people who stepped in the factory.

"The Speedfactory centralizes everything, it's concentrating all of these different processes into one place," Bain said in an interview with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal.

Bain's article is part of Quartz's special project "How It Got There."

