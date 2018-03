Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/03/02/your-money/stoneman-douglas-students-help-raise-millions-online/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Since the mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School two weeks ago, the students have been calling for gun-control measures and support for the victims. They've helped raise millions of dollars on GoFundMe, much of it going toward organizing a march in Washington, D.C., later this month. How is all that money being managed?

