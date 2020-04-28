GoFundMe is an online crowdfunding platform. The site often sees a spike in activity amid events like natural disasters and humanitarian crises as users rally to provide financial aid to the affected communities.

But coronavirus is a global pandemic, and the platform is witnessing unprecedented use.

Tim Cadogan is the CEO of GoFundMe, a position he started less than two months ago. He spoke to Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about the experience, saying he had just “a week to meet my new company” before everyone began to work from home.

Cadogan also talked to Ryssdal about trends he is seeing on the platform and what those trends say about where communities are on the road to recovery.

“The first wave of activity is around medical workers, PPE and equipment,” he explained. “That then is shifting to small businesses, businesses and their employees. And that then is shifting deeper into the areas like food security, rent relief, and then starting to touch on the more hidden factors like mental health.”

He noted that “we’re not yet seeing much around recovery, which is the typical pattern for a disaster. We’re still very much in the middle of it.”

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s going on with oil prices? In April the price of U.S. crude oil fell into negative territory for the first time ever. Essentially, that means producers are paying buyers to take supplies off their hands. But it’s hard for consumers to benefit from any price drop when lockdowns are in place and there is nowhere to go. Is takeout food safe during COVID-19? The short answer is yes. You can read the long answer, and all the caveats, here. Is it worth applying for a job right now? It never hurts to look, but as unemployment reaches levels last seen during the Great Depression and most available jobs are in places that carry risks like the supermarket or warehouses, it isn’t a bad idea to sit tight either, if you can. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse