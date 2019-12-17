Is anyone on your holiday gift list carrying student loan debt? Fintech startup Pillar is launching a new tool Tuesday that helps friends and family make payments on those loans. Just through the holiday season, for now, the service lets users create GoFundMe-style campaigns to raise money. Payments go directly to their student loan servicer.

With outstanding student loans now totaling more than $1.6 trillion, it’s just the latest example of a company trying to capitalize on our collective anxiety about paying for college.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Related Stories