President Donald Trump's budget proposal called for cutting millions in funding to school safety programs like violence prevention and school counselors. Now, in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, state and federal officials have called for expanding such programs, and Congress is starting to explore funding for things like fences and security cameras, as well as staff training.

