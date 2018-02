Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/27/economy/new-fed-chair-congress-steady-ahead/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Jerome Powell will offer his insights to both the House and Senate this week. Stock traders are hoping for some calming words.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.