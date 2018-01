Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/03/business/retailers-shutter-stores-mall-operators-fight-back/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

This year could see thousands of additional store closures in malls across the country, according to a new study from commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield. That’s on top of some 9,000 store closings last year. Mall operators are trying a variety of options to secure their own future.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.