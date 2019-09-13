Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Marketplace

Meet me at the mall, it's goin' down

Sep 13, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

Coal comfort

Sep 12, 2019
Share on
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

When the mall “anchor” is a medical center

Amy Scott Sep 13, 2019
A Forever 21 store in Chicago in 2014.
Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Forever 21

Forever 21 is expected to close more than 100 stores as part of a bankruptcy filing, according to reports. One-time mall anchors like J. C. Penney, Sears, Macy’s and Kohl’s are closing stores, too. That got us wondering: What are shopping malls doing to get people in the doors, these days?

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

