Cable TV providers have been struggling for a while now to hold onto customers as more and more of them gravitate toward the likes of Hulu and Netflix. To keep the industry growing, it needs all the subscribers it can get … which is why some companies are now looking to crack down on the sharing of logins and passwords — you know that whole phenomenon that allows millions to access content for free. The CEO of Charter Communications recently said he wants to lead an industry-wide effort to clamp down on the practice.

