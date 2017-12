Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/19/economy/after-tax-changes-what-s-next-gop/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Forget the tax overhaul. That's old news. Republicans are already looking ahead to their next goal: cutting Medicare, Medicaid and other programs like food stamps. They're calling it "entitlement reform."

