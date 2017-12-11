Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/11/economy/what-fomc-may-be-weighing-week-it-eyes-short-term-interest-rates/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A big date on the economic calendar this week: the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee meeting Dec. 12 and 13. We’ll find out Wednesday whether it’s raising short-term interest rates again. An important piece of the economic puzzle landed on today with the November jobs report. It showed unemployment at a low 4.1 percent and middling wage growth — just 2.5 percent year-over-year. With a mandate to maximize employment and maintain price stability, those are important factors that the Fed will likely be looking at as it weighs whether to raise short-term interest rates. The last time it raised rates was in June 2017, by a quarter percentage point.

