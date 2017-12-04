- Mark Wilson/Getty Images

It's a short word, but one that can cause a lot of confusion — taxes.

Early Saturday morning, Senate Republicans passed their version of the tax bill, which means that the House and Senate must now reconcile their respective plans if Congress is to pass major tax reform this year.

There's a lot in the bills — which come to hundreds of pages — to understand. Tax reform will have an enormous effect on individuals, businesses both big and small and, ultimately, the U.S. economy.

So tell us, what do you not understanding about the tax bills in play? What questions do you have about cuts, hikes, interest deductions, itemizations, pass-throughs and loopholes?What has you confused? Concerned? Excited? What might the bill mean for you in the short and long-term?

Bring us your tax stories and get in touch by emailing us at weekend@marketplace.org (you can send your voice memo messages here, too). You can also leave a comment on Facebook or Twitter, call the Weekend voicemail 1-800-648-5114 or send your comments using the form below.

We'll have a group of experts on hand to help you make sense of it all.

